Looping Group: This internal email proves financial trickery

Looping-Chef Dominik Wichmann.

The Looping Group advertising agency run by former “Stern” editor-in-chief Dominik Wichmann has had successful years. Brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Netflix and Allianz were among the customers, the giants of the German and international economy. A success story that Wichmann and his people created with beautiful and great stories that they told about their customers. The success ended unexpectedly three weeks ago and the parent company Olando had to file for bankruptcy. The agency also had a story ready: The founders wrote that she had fallen victim to an intrigue, a “perfidious game”.

Background to a crash: Shortly before the bankruptcy, the Looping bosses are said to have offered the agency to the alleged gravedigger for zero euros

But the stories that the Looping makers tell about their bankruptcy seem increasingly unbelievable. On Monday we reported on how Looping Group has dealt with its own employees in London in recent weeks. She told them on October 31st that they would be laid off in the same month – and also didn’t pay them any salary for the October they worked through. What’s more: The agency has not paid pension insurance contributions for its employees since August. This could be a criminal offense, British lawyer Penny Cogher, partner at the English law firm Irwin Mitchel LLP, told us. (You can find the entire research here).

The agency commissions the media lawyer Schertz

When asked, Looping co-founder Robin Houcken dismissed a possible crime. “We vehemently disagree with this representation. It does not correspond to the facts and serves the sole purpose of discrediting our company. We have commissioned a renowned law firm in England to carry out the liquidation. This ensures independent due diligence of the company’s conduct.”