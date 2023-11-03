Looping insolvency: Bosses wanted to sell the agency for 0 euros

Looping Group boss Dominik Wichmann. Sina Schuldt/dpa

“Your story begins here” – with this promise the Looping Group agency attracts the big names in the German economy. She wants to make the corporations more accessible to their customers with tailored storytelling. Agency boss Dominik Wichmann is an expert in this field. The former journalist headed the SZ magazine for years and was editor-in-chief of Stern until he was briefly responsible for the Burda DLD conference after his expulsion.

Wichmann once said that he wanted to create something completely new with the Looping Group – and he wanted to do what he thought was right as an entrepreneur. And so the ex-editor-in-chief started telling stories about BMW, Mercedes, Allianz and Ergo. His customer base also included international corporations such as Netflix and German medium-sized companies. Since its founding in 2016, the Looping Group has grown to 144 employees and a turnover of 22.7 million euros in the last published annual financial statements. A success story that Wichmann loves.

The Looping Group sees itself as the victim of an intrigue

