[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023]

Accidents frequently occur to mainland business figures. Qu Dejun, the co-president of Seazen Holdings, lost contact. According to sources, Qu Dejun was involved in Wanda. He has worked in Wanda Group for nearly 17 years and is regarded as one of Wang Jianlin’s most trusted subordinates.

On the evening of February 10, Seazen Holdings issued an announcement saying that recently, the company was temporarily unable to get in touch with Qu Dejun, the company’s director and co-president. So far, the company has not been able to understand the specific reasons.

According to public information, Qu Dejun, born in 1964, served as chief staff member of Dalian Foreign Economic and Trade Commission, deputy general manager of Hong Kong Dalian International Development Co., Ltd., and general manager of Dalian Kingway International Trade Co., Ltd. before joining Wanda Group.

Qu Dejun joined Wanda Group in 2002. From December 2012 to November 2015, Qu Dejun served as an executive director of Dalian Wanda Commercial Real Estate Co., Ltd., and from November 2015 to September 2016 a non-executive director. From July 2013 to November 2017, Qu Dejun was a non-executive director of Wanda Hotel Development Co., Ltd. From September 2015 to October 2016, Qu Dejun served as the president of Wanda Financial Group Co., Ltd. From October 2016 to December 2018, Qu Dejun served as the president of Wanda Internet Financial Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. From December 2018 to May 2019, Qu Dejun served as the chairman of Wanda Baby King Group.

Qu Dejun joined Seazen Holdings in June 2019 as the executive director and vice chairman of Seazen Development, responsible for the children’s business under Seazen Holdings, and specifically in charge of the business expansion of Future Land’s Wonderland. From March 2020, he will be in charge of the Business Management Division.

Caixin.com quoted people familiar with the matter on the 10th as saying that Qu Dejun is cooperating with the investigation, which involves the time he worked for Wanda Group and was in charge of Wanda’s financial technology business.

Blue Whale Finance reported that Qu Dejun was one of Wanda veterans whom Wang Jianlin relied on most, but an insider close to Wanda said that Qu’s disappearance “should not have much to do with Wanda, after all, he has been away for so many years. In addition, a person close to Xincheng Holdings said, “It’s (Qu Dejun’s) personal reasons and has nothing to do with Xincheng.”

Responsible editor: Ning Feng#