Health

by admin
Comment from the President of the Medical Association on the reasons for the judgement.

SASSARI. «I cannot fail to express my personal satisfaction and that of the Order of Doctors of Sassari for the publication of the reasons for the sentence of the Constitutional Court on the vaccination obligation. The Order has always supported the absolute and decisive importance of the validity of vaccines in protecting both against many diseases and against Covid-19, allowing millions of lives to be saved”.

this was stated by the president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Sassari Nicola Addisunderlining how “in all three cases, subject to appeal to the Consulta, the judges of the Court rejected the questions raised, reaffirming the legitimacy of the rules in the name of public health“.

In particular, in sentence number 14 it is noted that “the vaccination obligation for health personnel does not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate measure if the objective is to prevent the spread of the virus and to safeguard the functionality of the health system”.

«The Consulta – explains Addis – first of all reiterated that “article 32 of the Constitution (one of the most cited, as violated by the law on compulsory vaccination, in many no-vax appeals) entrusts the legislator with the task of balancing, in the light of the principle of solidarity, the right of the individual to self-determination with respect to his own health with the coexisting right to the health of others and therefore with the interest of the community”.

In reference to the advertising posters, which have appeared in recent days in some Sardinian cities with the image of a man with a syringe aimed at his head accompanied by the inscription “The vaccine is Russian roulette. Serum kills”, President Addis, in criticizing the posting, underlined the danger of these messages which compare, precisely, vaccines to a gun aimed at the temple.

