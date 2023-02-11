Home News The roads that the Petro Government will build in Cesar
The roads that the Petro Government will build in Cesar

The roads that the Petro Government will build in Cesar

The national government presented the National Development Plan (PND) 2022-2026. In addition to the policies and articles, in the Pluriannual Investment Plan, PPI, they shared the investments that will reach the country’s departments.

In that sense, THE PYLON share the ways that the National government would build in Cesar.

In issues of human security and social justice will be invested $13.9 billion with strategic projects such as the construction of the dual carriageways Valledupar-San Roque-Curumaní and Valledupar-Cuestecitas-Maicao. These routes are the continuation of the Ruta del Sol.

Also read: The investment projects that the Petro Government would carry out in Cesar

In addition, the Government plans the corridor improvement Ocaña – Aguachica – Gamarra, and the works to recover the navigability of the Magdalena River, which will impact the population of the center and south of the department.

In this sense, works such as the special logistics zone in Bosconia are also being contemplated, where the Route of the Sun Section 3 and the La Dorada – Chiriguaná railway.

