Lottery Player from New York Wins $1,000 a Week for Life, Chooses Different Prize

Lottery Player from Troy, New York Prefers Lump Sum Over Lifetime Payments

Troy, NY – Justine Lanzillo, a lucky lottery player from Troy, New York, recently hit the jackpot and won a prize that would have given him $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. However, according to state lottery officials, Lanzillo opted to receive a different prize.

Lanzillo purchased his winning $1,000 A Week for Life prize game ticket at a local Hannaford store on 126th Street. Instead of accepting the weekly payments, he requested a single lump sum payment of $456,614 dollars.

While the decision may seem surprising to many, Lanzillo’s preference is not uncommon. Many lottery winners choose the immediate lump sum over receiving smaller sums over an extended period. However, it is important to note that the winner will still have to pay taxes on the amount received.

For those hoping to win the same prize, there is still a chance. The $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game still has three top prizes left up for grabs. Lottery enthusiasts can try their luck and dream of a lifetime of financial security.

In other lottery news, the Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $750 million, becoming the seventh largest jackpot in US history. Additionally, a man recently won $300,000 in the lottery by stopping at a store during a family vacation. Another fortunate individual, a retired trucker, secured a prize that will grant him $1,000 a week for the remainder of his life.

However, not all lottery stories have a happy ending. A Florida man won $1 million, only to have more than $300,000 taken from him during the collection process. On a brighter note, a man initially won $50 in the lottery, but decided to buy one more ticket and ended up taking home a breathtaking $4 million. Similarly, a man purchased a lottery ticket in his granddaughter’s favorite color and won a life-changing $2 million.

As the lottery fever continues to grow, the Powerball prize has soared to $638 million after no one claimed the jackpot in the previous drawing. Excitement is building, and hopeful participants eagerly await the next chance to become an instant millionaire.

So whether it’s choosing between lifetime payments or lump sums, or simply chasing the dream of hitting the jackpot, the allure of the lottery remains strong for many.

