Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Celebrate Milestones with Music by Pepe Aguilar in Mexico

Renowned salsa singer Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira recently celebrated a very special moment in their lives in Mexico. The couple chose Mexico as the perfect setting to baptize their first child together, Marc Anthony Jr.

The news of the emotional event was shared by Nadia Ferreira on her social media accounts. She posted images of a balloon ride that she enjoyed with her mother, Ludy Ferreira, on September 22. The news soon spread, and television host Alan Tacher provided details about the celebration.

“We learned from good sources that this weekend the son of Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia, was baptized in Mexico,” Tacher reported. One of the prominent figures at the event was Carlos Slim Domit, son of magnate Carlos Slim Helú, who had the honor of being the godfather to little Marc Anthony Jr. Slim Domit had previously played an important role in the couple’s life, serving as the second Best Man at their wedding.

The celebration was not only for the baptism but also for the birthdays of Marc Anthony and his mother-in-law, Ludy Ferreira. The singer, known for hits like “Now Who” and “Vivir Mi Vida,” celebrated his 55th birthday on September 16, while Ludy Ferreira’s birthday was on September 7. To add to the joy of the occasion, renowned singer Pepe Aguilar joined the celebration and provided his musical talent.

The choice of Mexico as the location to celebrate these significant moments highlights the affection and connection that Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have with the country. The couple, along with their adorable son, Marc Anthony Jr., smiled radiantly on the day of his baptism, surrounded by loved ones and music by Pepe Aguilar.