Home » Lottomatica prepares for IPO: possible raising of €600-700 million
Business

Lottomatica prepares for IPO: possible raising of €600-700 million

by admin
Lottomatica prepares for IPO: possible raising of €600-700 million

Lottomatica, the Italian gambling company backed by Apollo Global Management, is preparing to take investor orders for an initial public offering (IPO) that could generate between 600 and 700 million euros, according to people familiar with the situation . The company expects to receive approval from Consob, the regulator of the Italian market, in the coming days and aims to be listed on the Milan stock exchange by the end of the month, with a possible market capitalization of up to 3 billion euros.

Last week, Lottomatica said it would raise 425 million euros through the issuance of new shares. The sale of shares by current shareholders will cover the remainder of the final offer amount. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UniCredit are working on the dossier in the role of global coordinator.

See also  Between unemployed and discouraged nearly 5 million people to be placed in work

You may also like

Are heat pumps now also suitable for old...

Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence....

Tesla: works council violates the law

Warning strike in rail and air traffic

Milan touches the maximum since January 2022 with...

Calculating the pension of civil servants: It’s that...

The march of Naples towards the scudetto party...

Scholz and Costa warm to Lufthansa joining TAP

Use, more money in your paycheck if you...

Selling a property: You should plan for these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy