Marko Đedović on life in Kosovo and arrival in Belgrade | Entertainment

A large part of the public only got to know Marko Đedović when he became a member of the Cooperative, and later the host of this reality show.

As he recently admitted, he earned 250,000 euros for an apartment from the reality show, and the details of the life of the Cooperative leader and journalist Marko Đedović are unknown to many. He spent part of his life in Kosovo, and now in his big confession he recalled details from his life when he worked in the Health Center of Kosovska Mitrovica.

“After finishing high school, I started working at the Health Center of Kosovska Mitrovica, and that’s when I learned to look at life in a different way. I had a hard time when a patient died on my shift for the first time, and then I wanted to quit my job. However, only seven days after that, it was normal for me to tie the arms, legs and jaws of the deceased with my colleagues in order to prepare them for burial.” he toldMarko also revealed what two important things he learned during his work at the hospital.

“It is not easy to die and there are people who find it very difficult to let go of their souls. Another truth is that human life is a very cheap thing from a medical point of view. You lose empathy, but it is the only way to save yourself. As I said, it is not so easy to die, and there is one a case that left lasting effects on me. A guy who lived in a remote village near the Šar mountain came to the hospital. He was a year younger than me, and he didn’t even know what a television was. He only knew that he had a mother, animals and that his father had died. He was brought in because he had problems with his stomach, and he was diagnosed with a testicular tumor that metastasized to his bladder, and those were the last days of his life, which he spent in the ward. I felt sorry for him and spent my days with him. I brought him my wardrobe, took him outside the hospital for a walk, we sat, talked… I wanted him to spend his last moments as best as he could. One morning I came to work to find an empty bed in the room where he was lying. I just turned around, went home and told my colleagues that I was on vacation. I spent three weeks in silence. In those moments, I was angry with God, people, justice… I said that I would never get attached to patients in such a way again. Of course, I didn’t succeed in that,” said Marko.

Marko Đedović then found his home in Čačak, but in the end that didn’t last either – “After some time, I realized that I didn’t belong in Čačak either. The environment started to put pressure on me, with questions about when I was going to get married, whether I have a child, that is, when I am going to fulfill the norms that were taken for granted by them.Many times I took my life into my own hands and everything turned out just as it should. At the age of 25, my film broke and I told my grandmother that I was going to Belgrade, and not to tell my father anything. She gave me money, and I also had a small savings. I found an apartment on Banovo brdo, in the basement, and I had enough money for food and two months’ rent. My father had a company in Čačak that made mailboxes, and I decided to get involved in that business, but in Belgrade. I went door to door and offered mailboxes for 1,000 dinars, and that’s what I lived on.” said Marko, who met many influential people during that period.

“After some time, with the help of the acquaintances I made, I started working as a journalist. Not long after, I had the opportunity to enter a reality show, after which my life changed completely. I am grateful to Belgrade and it is the city where I would like to live If I were to die, this is the most beautiful city in the world and I would never live anywhere else,” he said.

Marko Đedović admitted that it was not his plan to graduate from the Faculty of Political Sciences, and that his mother enrolled him in the same – “I completed my basic studies at the Faculty of Political Sciences, majoring in social work and social policy, and then I got my master’s degree. At first I didn’t want to study, but I think I chose the best college for me. Rather, my mother chose him. She gave me the documents and just one day she brought me the script. I passed the entrance exam, was second on the list and fell on budget. Since I was living in Mitrovica at the time, I had to enroll part-time because I could not attend all the lectures”.

Đedović also pointed out that he wants me to be a social worker: “Even though I graduated from university, I never intended to work as a social worker. The job is very serious and does not depend only on your knowledge. We witnessed a case when a father killed a mother and a child in front of the Center for Social Work, I would not have survived something like that. God forbid I make a bad decision and give custody to an unfit parent, I wouldn’t be able to live with that.”

