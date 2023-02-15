Pharrell Williams, the singer of “Happy”, is the new creative director of the men’s line of Louis Vuitton

The musician, producer and stylist Pharrell Williams and the Louis Vuitton’s new artistic director of menswear and happens to Virgil Abloh, who died suddenly in November 2021.

“Louis Vuitton is pleased to announce that Pharrell Williams is the new creative director of menswear effective immediately,” it said in a statement. His first collection will be unveiled in June during men’s fashion week in Paris.

“I’m happy to see Pharrell coming home after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008,” he said. Peter BeccariCEO of the historic maison, referring to the eyeglasses and you have jewels designed by Williams for the French luxury house.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes span music, art and fashion, establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past 20 years,” the luxury house said in a statement. The “Happy” singer is a 13-time Grammy winner and two-time Academy Award nomineewith experience working with luxury brands and designers such as Karl Lagerfeld.

Louis Vuitton appoints @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed this June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/wAd3io0Ctn — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

Williams’ name was not on the list of potential successors of previous creative director Virgil Abloh, who died prematurely in 2021, but the appointment of the superstar 49enne is in line with its heritage, for expertly marrying luxury and streetwear. An approach shared by Pharrell Williams who, like the designer who died of cancer at 41, has a passion for skateboarding, the world of art and music.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter,” Beccari points out. Louis Vuitton sales have soared since the pandemic, with the business now worth more than $20 billionhelping to make the owner of parent company Lvmh, Bernard Arnault, the richest in the world.

Who is Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams, 49, is a regular in the front rows of fashion shows and the creator of epoch-defining musical hits such as “Happy” e “Get lucky”. Art lover, collector, with a keen sense of fashion, he was one of the first to break the dress code of gala evenings: his parents caused a sensation Bermuda shorts worn with a jacket and elegant shoes, as well as her sky-high hat, created by designer Vivienne Westwood.

In 2003 he launched his own brand of pret-à-porter, Billionaire Boys Club, inspired by the wave of streetwear. “I have the same philosophy in dressing as when I make music”, i.e. a “universal” spirit, open to all currents, without prejudice, he explained in an interview with US public radio NPR. He has also had collaborations with Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Colette and even Chanel, for which he produced a capsule collection in 2019.

He also worked with the Japanese Nigo, recently appointed artistic director of Kenzo which is also part of LVMH. Married since 2013 to Helen Lasichanhe, model and designer, with whom he has 4 children (Rocket Williams, born in 2008 and then triplets), has a private life but knows how to capture the spirit of the times and catch the trends, both musically and in fashion.

