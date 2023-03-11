Home Business Love fans! OPPO Find X6 has not been officially announced yet, and some netizens have placed orders.
Love fans! OPPO Find X6 has not been officially announced yet, and some netizens have placed orders.

Love fans! Before the official announcement of OPPO Find X6, some netizens placed orders

According to today’s news, the OPPO Find X6 series will be officially released this month.Although there is no official announcement yet, there isNetizens have already booked and posted orders in physical stores. This netizen paid a deposit of 300 yuan to buy OPPO Find X6 Pro.

It is reported that the Find X6 series has at least two models of Dimensity and Snapdragon.The Dimensity version is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, and the Snapdragon version is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, both of which are equipped with a periscope telephoto lens.

OPPO Find X2 Pro was equipped with a periscope telephoto lens before, but later OPPO canceled this lens on the Find X3 series and Find X5 series flagships, and everyone felt it was a pity.

Now that the periscope telephoto is back again, making up for the shortcomings of the Find X series telephoto, then the image performance of this flagship phone is very worth looking forward to. more importantly,The self-developed chip Mariana X will also appear in the Find X6 series.

Mariana MariSilicon X adopts TSMC’s 6nm process, which is very advanced and uses self-developed IP, which can bring customized integration of image vertical links, break the long-standing problem of synergy between algorithms, chips and sensors, and integrate computational photography Take it to new heights.

It is reported that the new product will be officially released on March 21, and OPPO is expected to officially announce the Find X6 series next week.

