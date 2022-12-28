“The Witcher Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban Netizen: I understand why Da Chao quit

Netflix’s live-action drama “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has been opened on Douban. As of press time, 926 users have made evaluations, with an average score of 5.2.

Audiences who gave good reviews think that the play has a good rhythm, is short and sharp, and the acting skills of the actors are remarkable. The first two episodes are particularly exciting. The setting is attractive and the plot is trying to break the routine. There are many oriental elements, and Fuhuadao is very eye-catching.

Viewers who gave negative reviews pointed out that the play is more like a mediocre fantasy theme that has given the title of “The Witcher” and even ruined this IP. The plot is messy and procrastinated, the character creation is empty and boring, and the image of the elves is shocking.

“The Witcher: Bloodborne” focuses on the elven world and civilization 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher”, exploring the origin of the first Witcher, and what events led to the famous catastrophe “Confluence of Worlds”: humans, The worlds of monsters and elves merge into one, vast amounts of knowledge are lost forever, and history is rewritten.