Home Entertainment “Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban Netizen: I understand why Da Chao quit
Entertainment

“Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban Netizen: I understand why Da Chao quit

by admin
“Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban Netizen: I understand why Da Chao quit

“The Witcher Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban Netizen: I understand why Da Chao quit

2022-12-28 22:37:21 Source: Wandering Sky Author: co1dsleep Editor: Xianrui Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Netflix’s live-action drama “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has been opened on Douban. As of press time, 926 users have made evaluations, with an average score of 5.2.

Audiences who gave good reviews think that the play has a good rhythm, is short and sharp, and the acting skills of the actors are remarkable. The first two episodes are particularly exciting. The setting is attractive and the plot is trying to break the routine. There are many oriental elements, and Fuhuadao is very eye-catching.

Viewers who gave negative reviews pointed out that the play is more like a mediocre fantasy theme that has given the title of “The Witcher” and even ruined this IP. The plot is messy and procrastinated, the character creation is empty and boring, and the image of the elves is shocking.

“The Witcher: Bloodborne” focuses on the elven world and civilization 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher”, exploring the origin of the first Witcher, and what events led to the famous catastrophe “Confluence of Worlds”: humans, The worlds of monsters and elves merge into one, vast amounts of knowledge are lost forever, and history is rewritten.

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Comedy creation “melts” together-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

The 6th Lao She Theater Festival launches “Drama...

NCT127 will appear on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve...

“Oppenheimer” released the official trailer.

Jenson Button’s Defender-Corvette up for auction

“The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” won the...

New Year’s Premiere of Large-scale New Year’s Eve...

The ace racer applied to play this winter...

Zhang Ziyi is also “positive” A group of...

Performing artist Zheng Rong died of illness. He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy