Tragic fatality in Santa Lucia di Piave. He falls down the stairs and hits his head, almost dying instantly. Mourning in the village for the sudden death of Maria Rosa Casagrande, 68 years old. The domestic accident occurred on Tuesday, in a villa in Vicolo Pietro Nenni, in the locality of Bocca di Strada. On the spot, on Tuesday evening, the firefighters intervened to open the door of the building, which was closed from the inside.

For the pensioner, however, there was nothing to be done, the firefighters together with the health workers only confirmed the death. The woman was the victim of a dramatic fatality. She slipped down the stairs perhaps due to an illness, she hit her head and remained lifeless on the ground, failing to alert the rescue services. When she was found she was already deceased, probably a few hours ago. The alarm had been raised by family members and neighbors, as the woman did not answer calls but inside the lights were on and the door was closed.

In the morning the 68-year-old had chatted with a friend of hers and she was fine, she was in good health, nothing boded of an imminent tragedy, which was completely accidental. “We spoke yesterday morning – explained a troubled neighbor friend yesterday -, as far as we know she fell down the stairs, what a tragedy”. However, there are no doubts that the death occurred due to accidental causes and therefore no further investigations by the police were necessary. No file has been opened by the investigators, there will be no autopsy and therefore it has already been possible to fix the date of the funeral. The funeral will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10.30 in the parish church of Bocca di Strada, where the rosary will be recited half an hour before.

Maria Rosa Casagrande, after the disappearance of her husband, lived alone in the villa on the border between Santa Lucia and Mareno. “She is a kind and cordial lady”, this is how she remembers who knew her.