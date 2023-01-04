Cisl Trevigiana again in the crosshairs of no vax. The circled “W”, traced with red spray paint, appeared during the night outside the Treviso headquarters of the CISL in via Cacciatori del Sile. It is the symbol of the no vax conspiracy group that has already made itself the protagonist of numerous raids against union and institutional offices, even in the Marca.



09 November 2022

The writing next to the entrance door was discovered on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, by the workers of the union led at a territorial level by Massimiliano Paglini. The Digos investigates the case, the Cisl announces that it will file a lawsuit.

The no vax writings at the entrance to the Cisl headquarters

«It’s not the first time this has happened – comments the general secretary – last year the Conegliano site was hit. In this case, however, it is the main office that is affected, and this is a very worrying fact. The CISL, and the union in general, has been targeted by anti-vaccine and conspiracy theorists in recent years because it has immediately sided with science and medicine, with common sense and individual and social responsibility. I reiterate once again that we will not be intimidated by these cowardly gestures, but we will continue to act along the path of reason and respect. There are no pandemics orchestrated from above, but madmen who have lost touch with reality”.



«Italy is among the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the world. It is precisely thanks to the responsible attitude of the majority of citizens and workers who got vaccinated – continues Paglini – and to the massive vaccination campaign promoted by the previous governments that further closures and an important rebound in GDP were avoided. Without vaccines, the pandemic would have been devastating and would have completely overwhelmed our health and economic systems. From now on, it will be essential to act so that ignorance and stupidity do not take over research, science and culture».

The solidarity of the president of the Region, Luca Zaia, also arrived at the Cisl: «The Cisl, in particular the territorial headquarters of Treviso, was recently the object of a vandalism and intimidation by a group of no vax. It is not the first time and unfortunately it will not be the last, in which we witness unjustified and very serious gestures by those who, even today, persist in denying the reality of the facts, in this case on the global pandemic of Covid-19. Not only does the no-vax movement deny reality, but in some cases it even fails to respect other people’s thoughts by acting incorrectly and violently. All of this is unacceptable in a democracy that we have a duty to protect, without ifs and buts, thinking of future generations, of our young people”.