Boretto (Reggio Emilia), December 28, 2022 – They are concentrated on a black car biancamost likely one Bmw series 1registered between 2011 and 2012, searches for the vehicle involved in the accident that cost the life of Andrea Lodi Rizzini, the 43-year-old cook from Mantua, who lived in Cogozzo, whose body was found on Christmas morning at the entrance to the bridge over the Po, in Viadana.

The investigations by the carabinieri, through the discovery of elements on the scene of the drama and with the analysis of the images of the video surveillance cameras placed between Boretto and Viadana, they seem to have taken a very precise track. The car in question passed from Boretto towards Viadana around 9.30 pm on 24 December.

The driver would not have stopped after being hit by the pedestrian, who apparently was returning from Boretto, where he had broken down with the electric bicycle, after having punctured a wheel.

Meanwhile, the autopsy seems to fully confirm the hypothesis ofcar accident, with the wounds found on the body which are compatible with an investment by a vehicle. The driver then did not stop at provide assistance. The driver himself should turn himself in before he (or she) gets the investigations by the police.