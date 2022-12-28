Listen to the audio version of the article

Record of innovative startups on the Italian territory in the third quarter of 2022: they are 14,708, the highest number ever. A result that confirms the growth trend recorded throughout the year. This is revealed by the data updated to 30 September 2022 and the result of the collaboration between the Ministry for Business and Made in Italy, InfoCamere, Unioncamere and Mediocredito Centrale.

Growing indicators

The report also shows a strong increase in the average value of production of innovative startups, equal to around 211 thousand euros (47 thousand euros more than in the second quarter). Average assets also increased, amounting to just over 408 thousand euros, about 20 thousand euros more than in the previous survey. Lastly, total production amounted to 2,068,143,474 euros, a figure almost 700 million euros higher than that recorded at the end of the previous quarter (1,371,271,643 euros).

Lombardy, Lazio, Campania

Lombardy, Lazio and Campania are confirmed as the top three Italian regions by number of innovative startups. The numbers provided by the Mediocredito Centrale report on the guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises therefore confirm the liveliness of the sector for this quarter as well. In fact, there are 14,043 transactions authorized for innovative startups that actually resulted in the granting of a loan, for almost 2.4 billion euro financed and 1.9 billion euro guaranteed.

Funding

In particular, in the last quarter innovative startups received new bank loans for around 53 million euro. At the same time, the number of startups receiving loans guaranteed by the Fund has grown by around 159 units. Overall, considering that several companies have benefited from more than one guaranteed loan, in the third quarter of 2022 the Fund managed 306 transactions with innovative startups.

In the third quarter of 2022, loans of 1.9 billion euros were disbursed and the Guarantee Fund guaranteed over 1.5. In the same period there were more than 1,400 beneficiary companies, for an average loan value of over 328 thousand euros, while the average duration of the loan is approximately 51 months. Finally, as of the third quarter of 2022, the operations managed by the Fund towards certified incubators totaled 107 for a potentially mobilized total of almost 48 million euros. There are 96 operations provided to certified incubators.