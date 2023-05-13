LU-FR: positive results in the first quarter of 2023 and increase in the order book

LU-VE, company specialized in the production of air heat exchangers listed on Euronext Milan, closed the first quarter of 2023 with a turnover of 150.6 million euros, recording a growth of 3.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. The order backlog increased, reaching 218.6 million euros, with an increase of 15.8% compared to December 2022.

In Q1 2023, LU-VE’s EBITDA amounted to 19.2 million euros, corresponding to 12.7% of turnover, in line with the result obtained in the first quarter of 2022. The group’s net result was amounted to 6.8 million euros, compared with the 21.4 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.