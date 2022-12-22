LU-VE Group announces with deep sorrow the passing of the President Iginio Liberali.
Dr. Iginio Liberali founded LU-VE SpA in 1985 in order to carry out one of the first venture capital operations in Italy and acquire the assets and brand of Contardo SpA in composition with creditors.
The LU-VE Board of Directors will meet to determine the next steps.
