Home Business Lufthansa on pole for Ita. The Mef accelerates the sale: decree awaited in the Gazzetta
Business

Lufthansa on pole for Ita. The Mef accelerates the sale: decree awaited in the Gazzetta

by admin
Lufthansa on pole for Ita. The Mef accelerates the sale: decree awaited in the Gazzetta

With the green light from the Court of Auditors to the Dpcm – protocol number 1889 of 23 December – the privatization process of Ita Airways takes a further step forward. The publication of the decree of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the Official Journal is imminent, after which the presentation of the offers is awaited: all eyes are focused on the formalization of the interest by Lufthansa which remains the main candidate with which to start the negotiations, but …

See also  A comprehensive RRR cut is good for release: A-shares' single-day turnover breaks 1.3 trillion yuan for the first time in the year. Historical law reveals market trends in the next few days-Finance News

You may also like

Bills, costs for electricity fall (expected -25%) but...

Piazza Affari closed the session with a slowdown...

U.S.-China economic reversal: Implied growth and exchange rates...

New Year’s Eve, after two years of a...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

New Year’s Eve sold out for holiday homes...

Concept Tracking | All regions step up efforts...

Juventus: 2021/22 budget approved with a €238m loss....

Apple’s official website launched New Year’s benefits, but...

Electric cars, sales boom in Europe in November

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy