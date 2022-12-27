The epidemic is raging in Beijing, the morgues of hospitals are full, the funeral parlors are full, and the authorities are nervous. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, December 26, 2022](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li) Former media person from mainland ChinaZhao LanjianShe was monitored by the police in six provinces for reporting the “Girl in Chains” incident, and then fled to the United States. Recently he tweeted,Beijingdue to infectiondieThere are too many people, at most over 10,000 a day, manyremainsNowhere to put it, the authorities use frozen meatfreezerTemporary storage of the remains, even the Beijing Municipal Party CommitteesecretaryYin Li cried out in fright.

The secretary of the Municipal Party Committee who had 15,000 dead bodies in Beijing’s frozen meat stockpiled with a fever cried loudly on the spot

On December 24, Zhao Lanjian tweeted, “[Beijing:Frozenpigstockscorpse】【Full of 15,000: Yuquanying freezer】【Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee: Weeping at the scene】【Corpse cannot be exposed to the air: find more cold storage】” On the same day, Zhao Lanjian added, “This person was at the Yuquanying freezer and saw this The secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, where many corpses were piled up in the open air, was already running a fever when he howled and cried. ”

On December 25th, Zhao Lanjian tweeted again, “[Finally there is WeChat in the wall to respond to the previous rumors]It is true that 15,000 (ten thousand) corpses were frozen in the cold storage for pigs, and the location was in Yuquanying. It is also true that the secretary cried, and many netizens did not believe it I think the secretary is inhuman. I believe that the secretary cried. Faced with 15,000 corpses, it was shocking. I don’t know who the secretary suffered for. Maybe he cried because he also had a fever. Crying is for sure, but no one dares to shoot video.”

Note: The secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee who saw so many corpses piled up in the open air at the Yuquanying freezer site, when he howled and cried, he already had a fever. — Zhao Lanjian (@uyunistar) December 24, 2022

[Finally there is WeChat in the wall to respond to the previous rumors]

1.5 It is true that the corpses are frozen in the pig cold storage, and the location is Yuquanying. It’s true that the secretary cried. Many netizens don’t believe it, thinking that the secretary is inhumane. I am the letter secretary crying. Faced with 15,000 corpses, it was shocking. I don’t know who the secretary is suffering for, maybe he cried because he also had a fever. Crying is for sure, but no one dares to shoot a video. pic.twitter.com/ibsVaQxuLC — Zhao Lanjian (@uyunistar) December 24, 2022

To this, netizen “fei Hu” replied, “I don’t agree with what you said a little bit. Those who can get into the prefect of Shuntian Prefecture are not ruthless. They can’t cry for the grassroots.”

“Hilarybread” said, “This cleanup is not just for the low-end population! Lord Yama is sometimes very capricious! He doesn’t listen to the party’s orders! The virus is very capricious! Malicious infection! The death caused! Not only the low-end population!”

It is rumored that Beijing died in one day, Wanyuan Second Artillery Fu Commander 301 died and cremated and could not be queued

On December 25, some netizens tweeted and asked, “How many people died in Beijing in this epidemic? Even the cremation of high-level military officials can’t be ranked. It can be seen that the people at the bottom are unimaginable. In the face of the embarrassing situation of no medicine and no medicine Come on, everyone is struggling!”

The content in the tweet shows that the average number of deaths per day in Beijing is currently 8,000, which is four times the usual rate, and the highest number is 10,700 on December 21.die“The age group of the dead is not concentrated in the elderly, from 20 to 80 years old.”

What’s more, in addition to the morgues of major hospitals in Beijing filled with corpses, another 15,000 corpses have been placed in a frozen meat freezer in Yuquanying, and many corpses have begun to be piled outside the freezer. “Beijing that has already had a fever The secretary of the municipal party committee burst into tears during the on-site investigation, saying that the corpses cannot be left outside and that more cold storage must be found.”

The content also stated, “The former Second Artillery King Fu Commander died at 301 on the 13th.” He was not cremated because he couldn’t make it to the queue, and finally found a relationship to cremate him. “With his qualifications, he couldn’t even make the queue. ? You can see how many people died!”

How many people died in Beijing in this epidemic? Even the cremation of high-level military personnel is not ranked high, which shows that the common people at the bottom are unimaginable.

In the face of the embarrassing situation of no medicine and no medicine, everyone is struggling! pic.twitter.com/0TLiLVXl1L — Hooligan Fighter Unicornliumangzhanji Goodwill Rogue (@GvqVd6J2jdCOJYP) December 25, 2022

37 million people were infected in a single day in China, and the cumulative number of infections reached 248 million in 20 days

According to a report by Faguang on the 23rd, the minutes of the meeting of the National Health and Medical Commission of China on the 21st showed that it is estimated that China will increase the number of new cases in a single day on the 20th.InfectThe number of people is close to 37 million, showing a trend of increasing day by day. The cumulative number of infected people in the 20 days from December 1 to 20 has reached 248 million, accounting for 17.56% of the total population.

According to the minutes, Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health and Medical Commission of China, said that with the further adjustment of the national epidemic prevention measures, coupled with the large-scale movement of people during the Spring Festival travel and festivals, it is foreseeable that the epidemic situation in more places will rise rapidly, and the infection rate in urban and rural areas will increase simultaneously. . Rural medical resources are weak, and there are many elderly people suffering from chronic diseases. Once the infection spreads rapidly, the situation will be even more serious.

The minutes show that among the 31 provincial-level administrative regions in China, Beijing and Sichuan ranked first and second in the epidemic situation, and the cumulative infection rate has exceeded 50%. Tianjin, Hubei, Henan, Hunan, Anhui, Gansu and Hebei. Since December 1, a total of 1,100 genomes of infected persons have been reported in 19 provinces and regions in China, and a total of 12 Omicron variants have been found in effective sequences. The main prevalent strains are BA.5.2, BF.7 and BM.7.

Source: Watch China

