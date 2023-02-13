Home News They investigate the murder of a teacher in Valledupar
The authorities of the department of Cesar are investigating the motives surrounding the murder of Professor William Enrique Araújo Calderón, which occurred on the right bank of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar.

Passers-by found Araújo Calderón in a wooded area and notified authorities.
“He was found lifeless in underwear and a white shirt, with injuries to the head with blunt objects,” said a judicial source.

Araújo Calderón had left his home in the capital of Cesar last Friday to carry out an errand and never returned, for which reason his family had reported him missing.

In addition, William Araújo Calderón was a professor at the Manuel Rodríguez Torices Educational Institute in the municipality of San Diego.

For this reason, this Monday morning the relatives plan to carry out the professor’s burial in San Diego.

