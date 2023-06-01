Lusben (Azimut Benetti): refitting of the 10 million Maltese Falcon

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Azimut Benetti nautical group, the world‘s leading manufacturer of megayachts and leading shipyard in terms of model range, pushes the refit division which operates (in Livorno, Viareggio and Varazze) under the Lusben brand, thanks to a prestigious order: the Maltese Falcon, one of most famous and largest sailboats ever built, a jewel of design and technology. 88 meters long, three masts, Maltese Falcon was built in 2006 on behalf of the Californian magnate Tom Perkins in the Perini shipyard in Viareggio, at the time in the hands of the founder Fabio Perini who invented a revolutionary automatic system for sail plan control.

10 million refit

Now the Lusben shipyard in Livorno has concluded, after seven months of work, the refitting of the sailing ship which is now owned by an Italian owner. On June 1, the delivery ceremony of the boat took place on the quay of the Livorno shipyard. The order, worth about 10 million euros, is destined to bring prestige and image to the Lusben division, as commercial director Gianni Paladino explains: «Maltese Falcon is the demonstration that we can carry out interventions on large ships which, due to their size, they must be left at sea, and this is because since last year we have had the availability of a new concession dock that can accommodate them. This first project has given us a great push to upgrade the infrastructure to accommodate delicate boats with great technological content».

Investments for 19 million

Indeed, Lusben recently announced an investment plan of 19 million euros, 12 million of which in Livorno, which will be implemented in the next three years and which provides for the reconstruction of the docks, restructuring and expansion of the production areas, construction of a lounge for the crews in Livorno. «We will close the year with around 45 million in turnover – explained Paladino – and we expect growth of around 10% per year over the next three years, linked to factors of an infrastructural and organizational nature, and to the growth of the refit market which it started during Covid but is expected above all in the coming years ».