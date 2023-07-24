Luxury delivery service Arive before the end?

They founded Arive: Max Reeker and Linus Fries (right) Arive

The fact that something is wrong behind the scenes of the Munich delivery service Arive can already be guessed on the website. Visitors can currently see an orphaned range there, along with a banner that provides information about an “important update”. Accordingly, Arive ceased operations “temporarily” at the end of June. “Stay tuned – we’ll get back to you promptly with exciting news,” it says.

The banner appears to have a serious background. Arive is in financial difficulties, as the founding scene found out from the company environment. Talks are to be held with at least one interested party for a saving takeover. These are already “well advanced”, they say. At the request of Gründerszene, Arive co-founder and managing director Max Reeker confirmed that a sales process is underway. However, he did not want to comment on the details.

There is no turnaround through a change in strategy

However, the imbalance does not come as a surprise. It was already clear a year ago, in July 2022, that the business of the Munich-based company, which started in 2021 as a fast delivery service for high-priced technology and lifestyle items, is not going as planned. At that time, the startup had closed several delivery locations. The service was only maintained in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg. At the same time, the company made several employees redundant. Initially, there were no exact figures.

