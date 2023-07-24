Premiere of the trailer of “They shot the pianist”

“They shot the pianist” (“They Shot The Piano Player”) is a film directed by the Oscar winner Fernando Trueba y Javier Mariscal and narrated by Jeff Goldblum. It tells the story of a New York music journalist who sets out on a quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of a young Brazilian piano virtuoso, Tenorio Jr.

The film transports us to the 1960s and 1970s, a time brimming with creative freedom in which Bossa Nova was developed. It was a Latin American musical movement that had universal success, just before the continent was engulfed by totalitarian regimes. This movement was created, among many other musicians, by Tenorio Jr. a musical genius spoken of in the film by such renowned figures of the time as: Vinicius de Moraes, Caetano Veloso, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Joao Donato, Toquinho, Bill Evans, Paulo Moura, Milton Nascimento, Mutinho, Joäo Gilberto, Bebo Valdés, Tamba Trío o Ella Fitzgerald.

The tape will have its Premiere in Spain will be on October 6 and has already been selected to be part of the official section of the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

