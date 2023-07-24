Home » Premiere of the trailer of “They shot the pianist”
Premiere of the trailer of "They shot the pianist"

Premiere of the trailer of “They shot the pianist”

They shot the pianist” (“They Shot The Piano Player”) is a film directed by the Oscar winner Fernando Trueba y Javier Mariscal and narrated by Jeff Goldblum. It tells the story of a New York music journalist who sets out on a quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of a young Brazilian piano virtuoso, Tenorio Jr.

The film transports us to the 1960s and 1970s, a time brimming with creative freedom in which Bossa Nova was developed. It was a Latin American musical movement that had universal success, just before the continent was engulfed by totalitarian regimes. This movement was created, among many other musicians, by Tenorio Jr. a musical genius spoken of in the film by such renowned figures of the time as: Vinicius de Moraes, Caetano Veloso, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Joao Donato, Toquinho, Bill Evans, Paulo Moura, Milton Nascimento, Mutinho, Joäo Gilberto, Bebo Valdés, Tamba Trío o Ella Fitzgerald.

The tape will have its Premiere in Spain will be on October 6 and has already been selected to be part of the official section of the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

