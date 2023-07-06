Luxury travel: The rich have these special wishes on vacation

If you want to travel in luxury, you can hire a travel consultant – who also takes special requests into account. Mystockimages via Getty Images

Jörg Kästner, travel consultant at the premium travel provider Airtours, spoke to “Spiegel” about the special wishes of the rich on vacation.

His customers include football players and family entrepreneurs – but there are also people with average incomes who would like to travel in luxury.

The special holidays include, for example, arrival by private jet or exclusive activities. They cost up to half a million euros.

Many things are expensive at the moment due to inflation. We also have to dig deeper into our pockets for the annual family vacation than we did a few years ago. Paying 500,000 euros for a holiday sounds unusual to most people.

But not for Jörg Kästner. The 50-year-old travel consultant has specialized in luxury travel and primarily advises the rich, such as the “Spiegelreported. His customers include football players and family entrepreneurs. But people with an average income who would like to travel in luxury would also be part of it.

Trip to the Maldives cost 500,000 euros

Kästner, who works for Tui-owned premium travel provider Airtours, said his customers had special holiday requests, according to the report. For example, he booked a trip to the Maldives for a family that included a journey by private jet and several villas in a six-star hotel. The costs: a total of 500,000 euros.

As a further example, the holiday expert named the Peru vacation of a family who then wanted to fly to Easter Island in a private jet. In addition, he has already organized special experiences such as a marriage proposal in a hot air balloon. According to the travel expert, however, safaris are currently particularly popular.

Kästner generally recommends finding out about the travel destinations well in advance. Good advice is therefore particularly important on safaris. A safari in Botswana, for example, is more recommended for experienced travelers because the camps are smaller and more remote.

According to the travel consultant, an often underestimated travel destination is Rwanda. The East African country is often considered criminal and dangerous. However, according to Kästner, Rwanda is safe and clean.

