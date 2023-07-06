Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef! The official announcement – Gossip.it

The 51-year-old singer has made it known that his marriage has come to an end. However, the two remain bound by great affection and friendship, their children at the center of their lives

Il marriage Between Ricky Martin e Jwan Yosef has reached the end of the line. The 51-year-old singer announced it a few hours ago via social media. On Twitter he explained that the union with the half Scandinavian and half Middle Eastern artist, celebrated in 2017, has evolved. However, the two remain bound by great affection and their focus is now on the education of children they have together.

Via Twitter Ricky shared this message: “We’ve been thinking about for some time transform our relationship and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children, preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple, all these wonderful years”.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic and relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue thejoint education of our children”added the two.

“As always, we thank you for all the love and support we have received throughout our marriage. We are united in cultivating this new chapter of our life. Ricky and Jwan”they commented.

Ricky and Jwan, who is 38, have two children together ie Lucia4, e Renn3. Ricky before knowing the now ex-husband was already the father of the twins Matteo e Valentinonow 14 years old.