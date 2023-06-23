Home » Lvmh, Arnault does not leave the chair: “Succession? Still too early”
by admin
Lvmh, succession Bernard Arnault: “Still too early to make a decision”. Here’s what his five children are doing within the French luxury group

A family succession at the helm of Lvmh could happen but “it’s too early to decide”, according to statements by Bernard Arnaultpatron of the French luxury giant with a turnover of over 79 billion euros, interviewed by the French newspaper Le Figaro. “Depending on everyone’s skills it is possible, but it is neither an obligation nor a necessity that there is a family succession, it is still too early to make a decision”.

