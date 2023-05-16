Home » Macron courts the CEOs of big tech. Musk and 199 others for the French boom
Macron courts the CEOs of big tech. Musk and 199 others for the French boom

France, Macron meets Musk. Photo Lapresse

France, Macron’s strategy: to convince the richest in the world

Emmanuel Macron has a precise strategy to grow the Francebet on Ceo from the big tech world championships, the goal is the reindustrialization of the country. And if outside the palace of Versailles – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a few hundred demonstrators caused the explosion firecrackers and protested against “a president which behaves like a king”, Macron was however able to announce ai 200 foreign CEOs gathered in the former residence of the Sun King that the sixth edition of “Choose France” ha broke records: after 3.6 billion in 2021 and 10.6 in 2022, foreign investment in France this year exceeds 13 billion euros, with the direct creation of eight thousand jobs. From this point of view there was no doubt image shot the arrival yesterday morning at the Elysée of the controversial American entrepreneur Elon Muskthe man of TeslaSpace X e Twittersecond fortune in the world after the French Bernard Arnault founder of the luxury group LVMH.

Two Tesla Model Y cars manufactured in the giga-factory of Berlin they entered the court of the Elysee and Musk – continues the Corriere – was entertained with Macron for a private interview before going to Versailleshave lunch with Finance Minister Bruno The mayor and meet other foreign entrepreneurs. Among them the Italian Vito Whooping from the Mermec (part of Angel Holding), which presented its high tech solutions for the railway industry. In addition to Pertosa and Stefano Buono (Newcleo), the CEOs of 10 other companies Italian: Allied Group, generalsBiofarma, Chiesi, De.Co.Ro, Dedalus, Iveco, Mundys, Prysmian, Sapio and EssilorLuxottica.

