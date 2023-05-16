Covid at the Giro d’Italia, a string of withdrawals at the start of the tenth stage: Pozzovivo also positive

Not only Remco Evenepoel, Rigoberto Career e Filippo Summer. After the first six cases of Covid which sparked the controversy Giro of Italyleading the organization to decide to restore the masks, at the start of the tenth stage from Scandiano to Viareggio another slew Of retreats due to positivity. Domenico Well I live is added to the list of riders leaving the Giro: the rider of Israel-Premier Tech throw in the towel after a positive swab just this morning.

But the Italian climber is not the only victim of the virus: his teammate also withdraws from the Corsa Rosa Mads Würtz Schmidt. And even the Norwegian Sven Erik Bystroem did not start the tenth stage: he had received the green light by the medical teams of Uci e Rcs to continue the race after testing positive for Covid, in the absence of symptoms and in accordance with the UCI protocol. However she started developing symptoms in the night between Monday e Tuesday and as a precaution and to preserve his health, he will go home to rest. The Estonian is also part of the forfeit team Rhine Taaramae for stomach problems. Instead, he tested positive for Covid – according to the Giro d’Italia website – too Callus Scotson (Jayco AlUla). Meanwhile Oscar Riesbeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) did not start. but the reasons are not known. No Covid for Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), which however has not restarted.