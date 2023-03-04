Jessica Schwarzer is a well-known financial expert in Germany. Jessica Schwarzer

Jessica Schwarzer is one of the best-known financial experts in Germany. She works as a journalist, writes books and is committed to getting more and more women to invest their money in the stock market. Because nobody is safe from the pension gap.

Even as a child, Schwarzer liked to save, at that time still in the form of so-called brands, she says. She filled “booklets” that her teachers had given her with “oldtimer stamps” and later paid them into the Stadt-Sparkasse. Later, the income from the part-time jobs ended up in her savings account. Today the author has a portfolio worth around 200,000 euros. In the Money Mindset podcast, Schwarzer explains how she invests herself, what tips she gives young investors and which investments she would never question. And she explains why it’s okay to fall in love with a stock.

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

