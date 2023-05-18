Home » Maja Lunde presents her new book
Business

Maja Lunde presents her new book

by admin
Maja Lunde presents her new book

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Better Future Konferenz Sustainability 27.4.23 Berlin

Author Maja Lunde, connected via video to the Better Future Conference in the Axel-Springer-Haus in Berlin on April 27, 2023

Source: Philip Nuremberg

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The Norwegian author has now published her fourth book on climate, climate change and the relationship between humans and nature. Sustainability, utopias and dystopias also play a major role in her work.

GThe fourth volume of her climate quartet has just been published. All of the books deal with the relationship between humans and nature. Norwegian best-selling author Maja Lunde was at the Better Future Conference Leipzig Book Fair switched on, where she presented her novel “The Dream of a Tree”. It was pretty bleak in there, whether she was so despairing of the world, moderator Inga Michler wanted to know.

“Writing this new book has actually been a search for hope for me. In the last chapter, I don’t want to reveal too much here, there is hope. I found new hope in writing, so I’m not just pessimistic,” said Maja Lunde.

The next question was whether her previous four books were an expression of a certain fear or, in view of the already clearly noticeable climate change, also a call to action at last. “The stories always develop from my feelings. Write where there is a fire, let’s say in Norway. And it’s simply the biggest issue of our time. But I also write because I have a great passion and love for nature.

I try not to think about things like messages. I hope my readers will see different things in it. Apparently they do, because people keep telling me about all sorts of things that fascinate them about my books.” Does she also consider herself an activist? “I would say I wear two hats. When I write, I’m the writer, it’s all about the story. But when I talk to people, I’m actually a bit of an activist too.”

utopias and dystopias

Inga Michler wanted to know what she would give to the conference guests. “I’d like to quote Robert Swan (British historian, editor’s note) who said that the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”

She also asks herself many questions, says Lunde. One is: “Are we too short-sighted and self-serving to solve the enormous problems we are dealing with?” And did you think of writing a utopia instead of dystopias, asked Michler.

“I already have, but I just can’t find any story in my material. Technology has many dark sides. Sometimes technology is the right answer, sometimes it isn’t.”

As a mother of three sons, she is also confronted with the young generation’s perspective on the climate crisis. “Luckily, they’re just kids, living normal lives, and they don’t think about stuff like that all the time. But of course, like other children and young adults, they have concerns and are angry at us adults for not doing enough to change what needs to be changed.”

See also  Pfizer and BioNTech take flight on Wall Street after the FDA clears the Covid vaccine

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy