Family, pensions, basic income, energy. The maxi chapters of the 2023 maneuver change after the excited parliamentary examination. However, the approach given by the government remains the same also in the changes introduced in the Chamber: large families and mothers are favored (even at the time of retirement as in the case of the women’s option), the scope of income is reduced, to bring the possible beneficiaries into the world of work, the minimum pensions are raised as a counterbalance to the lack of full revaluation of medium-high allowances.

FIGHT AGAINST POVERTY

For “employable” workers, the basic income will be paid over the course of 2023 for 7 months. The others (nuclei with minors, the elderly or disabled) will continue to receive it until the end of the year pending an overall reform. The income falls after the first no to a job offer, even if it is not “fair”. For young people aged between 18 and 29 who have finished school, the payment is subject to enrollment or attendance at training courses. the rent will be paid directly to the owners.

THE FOOD INCOME

Food income is established for those in absolute poverty: anti-waste parcels with unsold stock from shops and supermarkets will be distributed to the most needy.

PENSIONS, THE MINIMUM LEVELS INCREASE, WOMEN’S OPTIONS ARE REDUCING

The automatic revaluation of checks changes, with an increase from 80 to 85% of indexation for those between 4 and 5 times the minimum (about 2,000-2,500 euros), and a reduction in the brackets for the highest pensions. The women’s option increases to 60 years of age (reducible by one year per child up to a maximum of two) and for only three categories: caregiver, dismissed or disabled. The minimum pensions reach 600 euros but only for the over 75s and only for 2023. The Public Administration is prohibited from conferring paid jobs of any kind to pensioners.

FAMILY, STRENGTHEN SINGLE ALLOWANCE AND LEAVES

Parental leave rises from 30 to 80% and can also be used by fathers: it can be used «alternatively between parents for a maximum duration of one month until the child’s sixth year of life». For large families, the family allowance increases: from 1 January, the flat-rate monthly increase for families with four or more children is increased to 150 euros (50% more than the one hundred euros initially envisaged by the basic text of the budget law ).

THE BONUSES, FROM THE HOME TO THE PSYCHOLOGIST

The most awaited news concerns the Superbonus. For condominiums, the extension until 31 December 2022 of the deadlines for presenting the Cila to be able to benefit from the 110% superbonus arrives, provided that the assembly resolutions have been approved by 18 November. Linked to the renovations comes the extension of the 50% deduction for the purchase of furniture and large green appliances. The ceiling is raised to 8,000 euros (from the 5,000 expected for next year under current legislation) compared to 10,000 this year. The psychologist bonus becomes permanent and rises from 600 to 1,500 euros, with an Isee ceiling of 50,000 euros. However, there are not many resources: 5 million euros next year and 8 in 2024

ENERGY, EXTRAPROFITS CHANGE, STOP THE SEPARATIONS

The tax on excess profits, with a rate of 50% on 2022 income that exceeds the 2018-21 average by at least 10%, will only be applied to companies with at least 75% of their revenues deriving from energy. In favor of companies in default comes the stop to disconnections: the Energy Authority will be able to suspend gas interruptions until 31 January 2023 for companies with arrears on payments caused in recent months by high bills.

BANKS, FEE CAPS, DISCOUNTS FOR FOUNDATIONS

The ceiling of 240 thousand euros per year has arrived for the salaries of the managers of the banks saved with the intervention of the State. At the same time, with an allocation of 6 million a year from 2023 to 2027, an ad hoc tax credit is granted to encourage mergers between banking foundations in difficulty.

POS, THE FINES REMAIN, TABLE ON COSTS

The rule at the center of the controversy, which introduced a ceiling of 60 euros within which merchants could have refused transactions with the Pos without incurring penalties, does not pass. But the costs of electronic transactions borne by merchants remain at the center of attention: to mitigate those up to 30 euros, a permanent table arrives between the categories involved. If a solution is not reached, an “extraordinary contribution” will be triggered for the banks and payment service providers in favor of shopkeepers.