Maneuver: Meloni gives in to Fi on short-term rentals. Down with public pensions

Latest battles on the maneuver, the dry coupon on short-term rentals rises only for a few

The budget law will be sent to Parliament on Monday. The timing is set by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which also tries to put an end to the controversies following the circulation of various drafts, so much so that opposition arises. “There is drafting work that is being done and it is normal for it to be done. But there are no substantial changes to the budget balances that we have approved in the Council of Ministers”, says Meloni, speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for Acqualagna of the cohesion pact with the Marche region.

But on the eve of his arrival in Parliament it is certainly not marked by a serene climate: the opposition goes on the attack, also criticizing the contents of the Budget law as well as the long time it took to present it to the Chambers compared to the date on which it was launched by the government. And even in the majority there is some fibrillation. Forza Italia, while guaranteeing the compactness of the centre-right, it insists on the need to make some changes, explains group leader Paolo Barelli, who cites as an example the rule on dry tax on short-term rentals: “There are some changes to be made”, says the blue exponent.

About short-term rentals, Il Fatto Quotidiano speaks of the new tax “already dead”. “One of the symbolic measures of Giorgia Meloni’s (poor) maneuver, the one that provided for a rate of 26%, and no longer 21, for those who rent their own home for short periods, it seems destined to reduce significantly, under the cross-blows of government allies and sector associations”, writes Il Fatto. “The latest draft of the manoeuvre, the fourth, circulated yesterday , in fact, provides for an increase in the rate only for those who offer more than one apartment for short-term rental, while for the others everything remains the same. A downward compromisecompared to the initial intentions, which meets the requests of the Forza Italia supporters”.

Maneuver: I pay VAT at 22% on diapers and 10% on sanitary pads

Instead, we are moving towards VAT at 22% on nappies and car seats and 10% on sanitary napkins, as anticipated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the latest draft of the budget, diapers and car seats for children are no longer included in the categories with reduced VAT. The inserted rule in fact eliminates the two groups of goods that were subject to the 5% reduced VAT, including sanitary pads and tampons for the protection of feminine hygiene and female menstrual cups, powdered milk, diapers and booster seats. car for children. But female sanitary pads and powdered milk are moved to the products subject to VAT at 10%, while diapers and child seats are not reallocated, and should therefore return to the ordinary rate of 22%.

Cuts to the pensions of public employees, including doctors

Then there is the question of pensions. “Between windows, roofs, posts, constraints and penalties, the pension package of the maneuver, the second of the Meloni government, has only one result: the full return to the ordinary rules of the Fornero law in 2024. Far from victory for Matteo Salvini’s League. Even those who manage to bring it forward will postpone the release to the following year”, says Repubblica.

Cut pensions for public employees. According to Repubblica, “even the doctors will have to give up. They are currently threatening to abandon everything and withdraw by the end of this year, leaving hospitals and clinics uncovered, so as not to fall into the new cut reserved from 2024 to some public employees – local authorities, healthcare, teachers of the private sector, judicial officers: 700 thousand when fully operational, 30 thousand next year – who benefit from very old rules of calculation on years worked before 31 December 1994. The combined effect of windows and advance notices will not allow them to avoid that cut which CGIL-FP and FLC calculate could reach up to 20% of the remuneration part of the pension. With penalties from 400 up to 11 thousand euros gross per year less than pension for an income of 50 thousand euros gross”.

Boccia (Pd): "Theft from the government to public employees"

“If the rubbish announced wasn’t enough (because no one has seen the texts) on nurseries, healthcare, taxes and savings, today we’re talking about another gem from this government regarding pensions. A draft of the maneuver envisages, as denounced by the unions, the revision of the social security yield rates for pensions paid from 2024, of the pension remuneration quotas in some social security managements of the public sector and more precisely of the members of the Pension Fund for employees of local authorities (Cpdel), to the health workers’ pension fund (Cps) and to the pension fund for nursery school and elementary school teachers (Cpi) and for those registered with the pension fund for bailiffs, assistant bailiffs and assistants (Cpug)”.

Thus the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia. “If the news were true we would find ourselves faced with a real theft against public workers. A further deterioration also compared to the Fornero law. We are waiting – he adds -, and it will always be too late, to see the text but we will oppose it in Parliament this choice would cut thousands of euros a year from many public sector workers. We are dealing with a government that not only does nothing for tomorrow’s pensions but to raise cash it takes away resources from the current ones of public employees”.

