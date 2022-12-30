From 50 million a year for thesports facilitiespassing through the 30 million to finance thecompensation for fishery workers in the event of a stoppage of activities, the same figure posted for snow businesses (to then rise in the following years), to then fall to other gradually smaller amounts.

Ten million to the workers of call-center in the event of suspension of work, 2 million euros to restore the buffalo companies and the same for i Palermo cemeteries.

The budget manoeuvre, officially approved by the Senate with the double trust of both houses of Parliament, has become law. Like every year, with the parliamentary changes, small-value measures have also been introduced which respond to very specific needs, in a general framework that has directed most of the resources to the national problem of expensive energy.

Financial manoeuvre: all measures

According to the calculation of Italy Today these are micro-measures that amount to just over 290 million euros, a decrease compared to the approximately 400 of last year: 27.5% less.

There are very small stakes in the list, such as the 300,000 euros per year for the library Benedetto Croce of Naplessame money at Savona cable car. The project of one European School of Industrial Design if he sees himself assigned 250 thousand, the 200 thousand takes them Philippides project which deals with integration through sport of disabled people.

Among the small cheques, within a total scope of 35 billion for the manoeuvre, also the 700 thousand eurosAccademia Vivarium novi, a cultural institution in Frascati, while the Confederation of Mercies of Italy (500,000 euros) is awarded less than the Pro Loco (900,000 euros). Mini contribution, 100 thousand euros for three years, to the Piedmont Region for the Health Park of Turin.