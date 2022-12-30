“This is what happens when you don’t recycle pizza boxes.” Greta Thunberg certainly doesn’t lack a sense of humor. The last dig on twitter dated December 30, 2022 was aimed at the influencer Andrew Tate who a couple of days earlier (again via social media) had provoked her by saying that he couldn’t wait to show her the 33 high-emission supercars (her answer: «Get a life). Well, not even 24 hours later Andrew Tate ended up in handcuffs together with his brother. The accusation is not the lightest: trafficking in human beings.

But who is this self-styled influencer, nature hater and former kickboxing champion?

Andrew Tate is 35 years old and has an irreducible macho look that he exhibits on his various social profiles. To the public he presents himself as a guru who teaches how to make money and collect women at Hustler’s University. Tate was born in the United States, but thanks to his mother also has British citizenship. After his mother’s divorce from his father, who was a skilled chess player, the boy grew up in Luton. In 2016 he was kicked out of Big Brother for a video of him whipping a woman. He had no difficulty in admitting that his was his nature. He has defined himself as a misogynist and sexist: for him even the victims of sexual assault are responsible for the violence suffered.

Banned from twitter

He was banned from Twitter in 2017 due to his conduct, but the arrival of Elon Musk once again opened the doors to the platform. But Facebook, Instagram (where he had 4.7 million followers) and Twitch also kicked him out. He replied with a video in which he declared that “no girl has ever come out publicly saying that I did something bad to her”. On TikTok however, where he continues to rage, his disgusting posts have been viewed 11 billion times. In 2017 he moved to Romania because the British police were investigating alleged abuse of a woman. But even in Romania he had problems. Already last April he and his brother had been interrogated by the Romanian authorities and released while the investigation remained open.

The latest arrest

Tracked down by the Bucharest police thanks to the video sent to Greta Thunberg. together with his brother he was arrested on suspicion of having created a criminal group that allegedly exploited six women to produce pornographic content.