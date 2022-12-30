Home Sports Even at the Casa Blanca… they are wrong: Galacticos by chance, a flop 11 from Real Madrid!
Even at the Casa Blanca… they are wrong: Galacticos by chance, a flop 11 from Real Madrid!

Even at the Casa Blanca… they are wrong: Galacticos by chance, a flop 11 from Real Madrid!

Before Casemiro’s explosion, an unwritten rule remained in force at the Santiago Bernabeu for years, which read more or less forbidden access to halfbacks. He pays for it too ThomasGraves, bought in 2005 by Everton to ensure quantity and physical strength in the midfield of the merengues. And the Danish does his job well. Perhaps even too much, given that he is harshly criticized by his own fans for his rough game and poor technical quality. The farewell of Luxemburgo and Sacchi, who had advocated his purchase, make Gravesen understand that his time in Madrid is up and he decides to certify him in the summer of 2006, entering Robinho in a reckless manner in training and completing the whole arguing with Capello, who makes him give in without even going off.

