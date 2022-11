ROMA – The ballast of inflation is all in a figure that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, indicates during the hearing on Nadef before the Special Commission of the Chamber. The figure: over 50 billion. This is the amount of pension expenditure expected up to 2025. What weighs on is the flare-up in prices that pushes indexation, that is, the adjustment of pensions to the high cost of life.