Mara Venier: "Did you put the vibrator?". Massimiliano Ossini victim of the gaffe

Mara Venier: “Did you put the vibrator?”. Massimiliano Ossini victim of the gaffe

The presenter of Domenica In was referring to the vibration of the cell phone that did not stop ringing

Mara Venier it never stops. With her gaffes and double meanings a Sunday In makes viewers smile with the nonchalance that distinguishes it. The victim of the day is Massimiliano Ossini who with his daughter and wife was among the guests of the program. The sentence to Ossini has not gone unnoticed and comments and memes are already being unleashed that see it as the protagonist. Let’s find out what happened.

Mara Venier asks Ossini: «Did you put the vibrator?» and immediately someone from the audience points out the mistake. The presenter of Domenica In was referring to vibration of the cell phone that wouldn’t stop ringing.

