Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not make Germany more attractive

“A shift to the right also causes economic damage and costs prosperity,” said the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, this week. A “further strengthening of right-wing extremist forces” means that Germany will become even less attractive for immigration. The economist warned that if openness and tolerance were lost, German companies would be less able to keep up in global competition.

But what is the real connection between the Strengthening of right-wing populist parties and economic development? WELT asked Fratzscher.