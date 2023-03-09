Home Business March 8, More women in finance are good for the markets
Business

March 8, More women in finance are good for the markets

by admin
March 8, More women in finance are good for the markets

8 March, economy and markets are the sectors that show the greatest delay in acknowledging the strength of the feminine

Women, where are we? “Educate a man and you will have educated an individual. Educate a woman and you will have educated a family”, says an English saying”. But although something is moving, the reality is still far from the intentions. Especially on the markets.

The election of Giorgia Meloni, the first female premier in Italy, the handing over of the leadership of the Democratic Party to Elly Schlein and in Europe the presidency of the EU Commission to Ursula von der Leyen as well as the female leaders of the governments of Lithuania, Estonia, Serbia, France , Finland and Moldova show that politics in the Old Continent has begun to systematically share power. Even the employment rate, although there is still a strong hiatus between men (74.8%) and women (54%) shows some encouraging signs such as the strong post-pandemic “pink” recovery which instead did not happen on the male side.

Yet it is not enough. Why the economy and the markets are the sectors that show the greatest delay in acknowledging the strength of the feminine. In fact, if we look at the main price list of Piazza Affari, we notice that no CEO is female is that the average participation of women on boards is limited to 39%. For example, Tenaris has only one place for women, while Banca Bper ranks at the top with eight women members.

In the UK by contrast, only 10 of the 350 largest listed UK companies still have all-male executive teamsjust as in America the number in the Russell 3000 is 57. In America, however, the pace at which women are getting seats on the boards of the S&P 500 slowed precipitously last year, signaling that parity is not a consolidated practice that may still be far away. The 5% increase of women on S&P 500 boards in 2022 was about half the pace of the previous two years (Bloomberg data) and last January only 41 companies, equal to about 8%of the S&P 500 are led by a female CEO.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Erg and Essilux, alliance on renewables

Chance as a success factor: How chance can...

Rates and the ECB, Visco’s warning: “Prudence is...

“If you just tear off a piece from...

Cinven loses 500 million with Eurovita, risk of...

Why doesn’t OnePlus Ace 2V sell 1999 for...

‘Super savers’ reveal 6 strategies for effectively saving...

Cdm Cutro, Meloni introduces 2 crimes: “massacre at...

Karl Lauterbach: Germany’s care dilemma

Meizu’s folding screen mobile phone will launch Snapdragon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy