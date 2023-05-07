Home » McDonald’s and Pepsi shine on Wall Street: that’s why they are gold on the list
Business

McDonald’s and Pepsi shine on Wall Street: that’s why they are gold on the list

by admin
McDonald’s and Pepsi shine on Wall Street: that’s why they are gold on the list

While in the halls of investors there is talk of nothing but artificial intelligence and the tussle between the protagonists (such as Microsoft, Google and Baidu) to conquer a slice of this gigantic market of the future, on the sly, companies that as a business model are at the antipodes compared to ChatGpt and surroundings are breaking new records.

By title…

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: Domestic refined oil prices will not be adjusted on October 10, 2022-china.huanqiu.com

You may also like

Young people who talk about expectations and dreams

How this real estate investor grew his income...

my country’s logistics market ranks first in the...

Inflation has crept into the economy and into...

Why the Tui boss thinks the time for...

Polls, Schlein’s Pd extends Conte’s M5s

Julian Zietlow is back in Germany after his...

Adhere to the ingenuity and continue to innovate...

Donnarumma (ex Terna) “bidona” Cdp: “I will stay...

Bloody night: a fight breaks out at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy