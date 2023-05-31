Home » “Home ownership for families”: The new KfW home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers
Business

“Home ownership for families”: The new KfW home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers

by admin
“Home ownership for families”: The new KfW home ownership subsidy applies to these buyers

MYou may also remember the home owner grant, which was paid as a direct grant. The subsidy program expired in 2006, and in the two years before that buyers grabbed it again: the state gave property buyers more than ten billion euros – in each of the two years.

After a long break, the Baukindergeld started in September 2018 with a direct payment of 12,000 euros for each child over a period of ten years. A total of around ten billion euros were also available for this, and the last applications were made at the end of 2021.

The next, much narrower funding program is now starting. And yet it can be worthwhile for some families. WELT answers the most important questions about the new funding and what conditions have to be met for it.

See also  E-Fuels: Porsche hopes to save the 911

You may also like

Somalia: Forum Unido, Premier Barre wants Italy as...

News: Hong Kong stocks, Hang Seng Index open...

Where you get the most bang for your...

“The mentally ill must be punished”: a proposal...

These chains are profiting from the death of...

Turin, world capital of the economy for four...

Three phases of artificial intelligence: Why scientists co-sign...

That’s how high inflation will be in May...

That is why gold could replace the dollar...

Africa day, geopolitical movements in Somalia and DR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy