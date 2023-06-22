Home » Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight cage fight
Business

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight cage fight

by admin
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight cage fight

Musk alludes to Zuckerberg’s new hobby, which has been the talk of Silicon Valley for months. Zuckerberg, who takes on regular challenges — he’s slaughtered a goat in the past, toured every state on a campaign tour of sorts, read a book every month, surfed off the coast of Hawaii — has discovered martial arts as a new hobby. More precisely: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He recently even completed a competition in the Silicon Valley wealthy enclave of Woodside and is said to have defeated an engineer from Uber and won several medals. It is disputed whether he briefly lost consciousness during the competition. What a referee interpreted as a rattle, he had a spokesman correct as “exhausting grunts”. Musk, who is also a dozen years older, would clearly be at a disadvantage. Especially since the Tesla boss also announced his fighting tactics in advance. “I have a great move I call The Walrus where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Also read: “I offered it everywhere, nobody wanted it”

See also  Work: a network of municipal councilors mobilizes for the former Framar

You may also like

EVG goes to ballot on unlimited strikes at...

Meloni receives Metsola: Ukraine, migration and economy the...

Shipping – Titan debris found – No survivors

The war of wines, Renzo Rosso takes the...

Real estate: “This group will not be able...

Investing is DANGEROUS: 3 Tips to Not Destroy...

Future of work: The limits of the feel-good...

The privileged journalists of Corriere della Sera protest...

Unions – Transport Minister Wissing warns of train...

Flash Markets – 23.06.2023 – FinanzaOnline

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy