Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight cage fight

Musk alludes to Zuckerberg’s new hobby, which has been the talk of Silicon Valley for months. Zuckerberg, who takes on regular challenges — he’s slaughtered a goat in the past, toured every state on a campaign tour of sorts, read a book every month, surfed off the coast of Hawaii — has discovered martial arts as a new hobby. More precisely: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He recently even completed a competition in the Silicon Valley wealthy enclave of Woodside and is said to have defeated an engineer from Uber and won several medals. It is disputed whether he briefly lost consciousness during the competition. What a referee interpreted as a rattle, he had a spokesman correct as “exhausting grunts”. Musk, who is also a dozen years older, would clearly be at a disadvantage. Especially since the Tesla boss also announced his fighting tactics in advance. “I have a great move I call The Walrus where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Also read: “I offered it everywhere, nobody wanted it”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

