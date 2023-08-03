Mark Zuckerberg Reveals His 4,000-Calorie-a-Day McDonald’s Diet to Fuel Intense Exercise Regimen

Title: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals 4,000-Calorie McDonald’s Diet to Support New Fitness Regimen

Subtitle: Social media mogul and Meta CEO aims to balance his rigorous exercise routine with a popular fast-food menu.

Social media mogul and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, unveiled his unconventional approach to nutrition as he shared his 4,000-calorie daily diet, predominantly consisting of McDonald’s products. The billionaire tech entrepreneur expressed his intention to compensate for his heightened physical activity by indulging in his favorite items from the fast-food giant’s menu.

Using his recently launched platform, Threads, Zuckerberg provided a lengthy list of his preferred McDonald’s offerings, which included 20 McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder, Large Fries, an Oreo McFlurry, and an Apple Pie. In response to a user’s comment suggesting limitations due to his fitness regime, UFC fighter Mike Davis humorously reminded Zuckerberg that fast food may not be suitable for someone in training.

However, Zuckerberg defended his dietary choices, stating, “I’m not losing weight, so I need about 4,000 calories a day to make up for all the activity. And it’s so delicious.” The Meta CEO is known for his dedication to physical fitness, which involves three to four sessions of jujitsu and mixed martial arts (MMA) per week, as well as strength, conditioning, and mobility exercises.

Zuckerberg’s commitment to fitness did not go unnoticed, as fellow billionaire Elon Musk playfully challenged him to a potential cage fight. The Meta CEO, displaying confidence in his physical capabilities, responded by expressing his willingness, saying, “Send me the location.” This exchange further fueled the ongoing rivalry between the two tech titans.

Recently, Zuckerberg flaunted his chiseled physique in a social media post alongside MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Musk shared a picture of himself training with Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Friedman and UFC icon Georges St-Pierre. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg has even constructed an octagon in his backyard to prepare himself for the potential showdown.

The Facebook founder’s passion for fitness extends beyond martial arts as he recently earned a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, the next rank above the white belt, after emerging victorious in his first amateur jiu-jitsu tournament. He expressed his gratitude for the promotion and recognition, highlighting his commitment to the San Jose jiu-jitsu academy where he trains.

While it remains uncertain if the Musk-Zuckerberg battle will materialize, the two tech moguls continue their friendly rivalry on social media platforms. As the anticipation builds, all eyes are on these influential figures, awaiting the outcome of their potential clash.

