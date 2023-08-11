Market agenda: UK inflation, Fed minutes and new China data arriving next week

Next week’s agenda includes several important points. After today’s update on UK GDP, follow the data on British inflation (released on Wednesday) and the Japanese one which will be published next Friday.

For the United States, focus on retail sales in July which “will provide – explain Mps Capital Services – a first indication of the strength of consumption at the beginning of the third quarter” and on industrial production. “Similar information will come from the same data published on Tuesday in China, important in light of the collapse of funding in July, a sign of potential weakness in the economy”, the strategists still report.

For the euro zone, the German Zew index is to be monitored, but also the second reading of GDP for the second quarter and industrial production for June on Wednesday, while the second inflation reading for July is expected on Friday. The indications that will come from the minutes of the Fed meeting in July must be followed.

Finally, we would like to remind you that Piazza Affari will be closed on 15 August for holidays.

