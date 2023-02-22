Listen to the audio version of the article

The most widespread doubt among Italians is the choice of power supply for the next car. The car most in demand in the coming months will be a hybrid or petrol SUV, black or gray in colour, with an average cost of 28,900 euros and must necessarily have a high level of protection. It is not a soothsayer to say it but it is the answer to an analysis conducted by AutoScout24 which involved its community to outline the main trends of the new market.

Car market: a positive start to 2023

Although 2022 was archived with a negative sign (minus 9.5%), the new car market has recorded significant growth in recent months: in December 2022 it was up 20.3% compared to the same period last year and in January 2023 an increase of 19.3% (Unrae data). A positive figure despite the difficulties that the sector has had to overcome in recent years, first of all the delays in deliveries or the unavailability of cars. What will happen in 2023 in the new car market? What are the purchasing intentions of Italians? An answer comes from the analysis of AutoScout24, the largest pan-European online automotive marketplace, which involved its community to outline the main trends of the new market. The purchasing behavior of Italian motorists is strongly influenced by the increase in fuel cost.

Among those who intend to buy a new car in the coming months, over a third (36%) have changed their mind about the choice: in particular, 23% have changed from wanting to buy a thermal car to a hybrid/electric one and 13% to a less powerful thermal version that consumes less. A choice that consequently reflects on the intentions to purchase new cars for the next few months: in first place Italians indicate hybrids (33%), followed by petrol (32%). Diesel decreases (23%) while pure electric ones do not exceed 4.6%. Therefore, the difficulty of electric cars continues, which are unable to overcome the distrust of the Italians: in fact, to curb their rise, users report the low autonomy of the batteries (for 35% of the sample) and the high cost as the main barrier (33%). The shortage of charging stations, another relevant issue, is reported “only” by one in five users. And on this, incentives can be decisive: over four out of ten users intending to buy traditional cars (diesel or petrol), would be willing to opt for electrified cars.

Car price: growing average expenditure

The issue of the budget available for the purchase of a car is a delicate issue which has recently come to a halt due to the difficult economic situation that many families have found themselves facing. But good news is coming from this front as well: the analysis shows that on average they expect spending of 28,900 euros, a figure up by +12.9% compared to last year’s survey (25,600 euros). And the choice falls on a new car rather than a used one, motivated by the fact that 17% equally indicate a matter of trust and habit. While on the matter of changing cars, most do it for pure pleasure and desire to change (25%), but above all (38%) would like to replace the car because it is dated. An aspect, the latter, which can really favor the renewal of the fleet in circulation, given that the car to be changed is on average about ten years old, but for 27% it is 15 years old or more.

New cars: attention to safety is growing

Among the functions and accessories that cannot be missing, active safety devices emerge, such as Abs, ESP, Asr and Tcs, reported by as many as 81% of users (last year it was 67% ). These are followed by assistance devices while driving (60%), such as for example the lane maintenance system and adaptive cruise control, the infotainment system (navigator, audio system, etc.) reported by 55% of the sample and the automatic transmission by almost one out of two motorists. In the light of all these preferences, for 2023 we note the further increase in interest in SUVs, crossovers and off-road vehicles, indicated by as many as 62% of the sample (+21% compared to 2022).