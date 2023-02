Beautiful to look at and fun to perform, especially as a child. Artistic gymnastics is not only power and resistance, it is also concentration and precision, elegance and rhythm. The images of Nadia Comeneci have enchanted generations, today among her models there are Simone Biles, Vanessa Ferrari, Rebeca Andrade.

When to start

It is recommended to start practice at the age of six or seven. Eight years is the minimum age limit to participate in the competitions.