Home » Mattarella to the new magistrates: “Be responsible, no to individualism”
Business

Mattarella to the new magistrates: “Be responsible, no to individualism”

by admin
Mattarella to the new magistrates: “Be responsible, no to individualism”

Mattarella: “Decisions affect people’s lives. Always cultivate doubt”

“Article 104 of the Constitution recognizes the autonomy and independence of the judiciary from any other power. They are indisputable safeguards through which the jurisdiction can ensure, without conditioning, the impartial application of the law”.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaks to the new ordinary trainee judges. He recalls that the judiciary “is entrusted by the Constitution with the protection of rights, through the application of the law. These are tasks aimed at guaranteeing the equality and equal dignity of people, fundamental values ​​in a democratic state”. Not only that.

“The awareness of such a high function is part of the ethical heritage of the Italian judiciary, whose traditio is entrusted to the judicial order as a whole, which is therefore also required to maintain constant and rigorous attention to the behavior of its individual components”, adds the head of state.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  High volatility Wall Street: + 24% the VIX with DJ and Nasdaq fall to -1.7%, unknown Omicron keeps markets in check

You may also like

China’s economy – spring is over again

The ECB as expected: “Inflation too high”. Rates...

No break in interest rates: ECB raises interest...

Resolution 36 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the...

JD.com’s 618 climax period household explosion list is...

Dax moves away from all-time high

Digital bank, Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank

This is how many square meters you have...

Ghana: regained African primacy for gold production

Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy