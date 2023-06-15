Mattarella to the new magistrates: “Be responsible, no to individualism”

Mattarella: “Decisions affect people’s lives. Always cultivate doubt”

“Article 104 of the Constitution recognizes the autonomy and independence of the judiciary from any other power. They are indisputable safeguards through which the jurisdiction can ensure, without conditioning, the impartial application of the law”.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaks to the new ordinary trainee judges. He recalls that the judiciary “is entrusted by the Constitution with the protection of rights, through the application of the law. These are tasks aimed at guaranteeing the equality and equal dignity of people, fundamental values ​​in a democratic state”. Not only that.

“The awareness of such a high function is part of the ethical heritage of the Italian judiciary, whose traditio is entrusted to the judicial order as a whole, which is therefore also required to maintain constant and rigorous attention to the behavior of its individual components”, adds the head of state.

Subscribe to the newsletter

