Last March the singer held a concert at Webster Hall in New York to commemorate the twenty years of his solo debut, “The Fine Art Of Self Destruction”. As she usually does, she gave it her all by jumping off the stage and wading through the crowd to get on the back bar from which she sang “ella She ella Don’t Love Me Now.” A few weeks later she suffered a cerebrovascular stroke which has resulted in a burning sensation in the back, hips, thighs and heels leaving it paralyzed from the waist down.

The incident could not have come at a worse time, since he was at a dinner to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Howie Pyroex-partner of D-Generation and Malin’s best friend. The singer has declared that the medical reports are not very good: “There are days that I just want to cry, I’m scared. But I keep telling myself that I can recover.”

Since May 4, the day of the event, Malin has undergone various procedures on his spine. Currently, he resides in a rehab center at New York University following physiotherapy rounds y rehabilitation. The bad thing is that he does not have enough funds to cover the expenses despite so many years of albums and tours. His manager david bassonhas created a campaign to get funding from his fans and other musicians through The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

