May Day, France in chaos: 200 people arrested

May Day, France in chaos: 200 people arrested

France, protests across the country

Several police officers and gendarmes were injured during clashes on the sidelines of trade union demonstrations in Francein May Day parades, this year connected to protests against the pension reform. Police, according to the Interior Ministry, made 200 arrests across France. In Paris, ten policemen were injured. Also in Paris, the statue in Place de la Republique from which the march started was adorned with a band on which “Macron resign” is written.

France, government: 782,000 in attendance. For syndicate 2-3 million

Around 782,000 people protested across France over May Day. This was revealed by the Ministry of the Interior, according to which there were 112,000 people in the square in Paris. The CGT union said it counted 2.3 million protesters across France, including 550,000 in the capital. Turnout was massively higher than last year’s May Day, but lower than this year’s large protests against pension reform.

